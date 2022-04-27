Cool, blustery Wednesday as temperatures drop across DC region
WASHINGTON - A blustery day Wednesday as cooler air takes over and temperatures drop across the D.C. region.
Expect a sunny, dry but very breezy day with temperatures back down in the 50s and near 60 degrees.
Despite the cold, the plentiful sunshine means you can still get a sunburn outside – so wear that hat and seek the shade. Overnight lows back in the 30s and 40s for most of the area. Some parts of the area will be under a Freeze Watch tonight.
Cool temperatures and a quiet weather pattern remains in place throughout the weekend.
