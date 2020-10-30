Cool and breezy Friday with highs in the 50s; chilly Halloween ahead

A few showers may linger early this morning but overall today is a breezy and cooler day.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the skies may take a while to clear, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty in combination with temperatures only in the low to mid 50s and that means it will feel quite chilly.

Friday night into Saturday morning looks frosty cold as temperatures head for the 30s, and freeze warnings are posted in many areas where the growing season hasn't ended. Take time to cover or move sensitive plants indoors.

After a frosty cold start, Halloween should feature plenty of sunshine and lighter breezes but we keep the chill around. High temperatures top out in the low 50s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5