Cold, icy Tuesday with highs in the 30s; AM Snow Possible Friday

Overnight temperatures in the teens have resulted in a hard refreeze that likely will create slick spots on sidewalks, driveways and untreated surfaces Tuesday.

SNOW CLOSINGS, DELAYS AND VIRTUAL ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 4

If you can delay your commute for a bit Tuesday morning it is advisable. Don't forget to get snow off the roof of your car as those big slabs of ice are dangerous as they melt and dangerously fly off while driving.

As the day goes on full sunshine will get a few hours of limited meltdown despite very cold temperatures in the 30s. That means we "rinse & repeat" the refreeze overnight.

Looking ahead, there may be some spotty freezing drizzle around on Wednesday morning to add to the misery.

Beyond that, we're watching another snow or mix threat Thursday night into Friday morning. FOX 5's Mike Thomas say some of the models are showing the potential for some snow accumulation Friday morning.

