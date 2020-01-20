Cold, breezy Monday with temperatures in the 30s; snow, rain threat possible Saturday

A cold January morning as we begin Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with temperatures in the 20s.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says wind chills are producing ‘feel-like' temperatures in the single digits and teens in parts of the region.

Despite plenty of sunshine later in the day a strong area of high pressure will keep temperatures in the 30s. Expect a dry and breezy afternoon Monday and much of the same on Tuesday as well.

A slow warming trend as we head into the week and a snow, rain threat is possible on Saturday.

