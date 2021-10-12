Cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low-70s

Plan to make your own sunshine today because it looks like the clouds are going to hang tough for most of the day.

Temperatures early this morning are seasonably cool from 60-64. This afternoon we should top out between 70-74 which is close to average for this time of year. Any shower activity would be spotty at best if we see anything.

As the sun returns on Wednesday get ready for temperatures to warm up significantly into the upper 70s to around 80.

The remainder of the work week stays quite warm for mid-October!

