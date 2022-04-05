Cloudy Tuesday makes way for heavy rainfall overnight

Clouds and some showers are to be expected during the Tuesday morning commute, but the rain will be very light until the later evening hours.

Steadier rain will move in overnight, and it's looking to be a soaker. Keep that in mind if you have plans to be out and about around 8 or 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The rain will continue throughout the night and into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals are predicted to be more than an inch.

READ MORE: April showers: Several rain chances this week as active spring pattern continues

Expect to see plenty of cloud cover Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5