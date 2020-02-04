Cloudy, passing showers with mild temperatures in the 60s Tuesday
WASHINGTON - It's a cloudy -- but not a cold -- start to our Tuesday with many places near 50 degrees this morning.
FOX 5's Sue Palka says we'll have some scattered light showers around for the morning commute -- but not everyone will see them.
Afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper-50s -- so not quite as warm as Monday but still mild by February standards.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
While the clouds keep us gray all day -- and we can't rule out a passing shower -- the evening commute looks to be mainly dry.
Advertisement
Keep the rain gear handy for the rest of the week -- more on the way!
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: