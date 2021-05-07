Cloudy Friday with afternoon and evening showers; highs in the 60s

Heading out early this morning? Make sure you grab a jacket for the chilly morning temperatures in the 40s, and bonus points if it's water resistant!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says showers return from west to east this afternoon and continue through the evening. There is a slight chance for a rumble of thunder. Temperatures this afternoon top out in the mid-60s which is about ten degrees below average.

A few passing showers may linger into Saturday which should be partly sunny and cool. The outlook for Mother's Day also includes cooler 60s and a chance for more showers, but they may hold off until late day if current trends hold up.

