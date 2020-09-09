Clouds, scattered showers Wednesday with warm temperatures in the 80s

You can leave the sunglasses at home today as it looks like we will see more clouds than sun.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says an onshore flow from the ocean is also transporting some showers into the region today, although areas south of D.C. have the better chance of picking up showers as we work through the day.

As a result it should not feel as warm today with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is still noticeable though, and shower chances increase as we head toward the afternoon and evening.

