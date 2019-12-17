Chilly Tuesday with clouds and showers; cold arctic blast mid-week as temperatures drop

It's another gloomy day with rounds of light rain and fog continuing into the early afternoon.

Freezing rain may still be a concern early Tuesday morning for some communities west of Interstate-81 from Winchester north.

A warm front attempts to move through Tuesday afternoon so a wide range of temperatures from 45 to 55 degrees is possible.

Often the colder air is tough to dislodge in December so there are no promises that the warm air will win today.

In general, the afternoon features less rain but stays damp and cloudy.

We may start to notice a chilly breeze picking up in the afternoon signaling that the cold front is crossing the area which will lead to gradual clearing Tuesday night.

