Former NBA player Delonte West spotted stumbling and disoriented in parking lot, reports

Delonte West, former NBA player, was recently spotted in a parking lot stumbling and looking disoriented in Virginia, TMZ reports.

According to video posted by TMZ, West appears to be wobbling and roaming around a parking lot in Alexandria, Virginia around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Related article

This all came shortly after he was arrested and posted bond in Fairfax County. He was arrested in the 7200 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. Police say he was served a warrant for violation of conditions of release and charged with resisting arrest.

TMZ reports that West typically frequents that particular parking lot and witnesses say he is usually more friendly and more present.