Chilly Friday with temperatures in the 40s; warmer weekend ahead

We're back to winter temperatures as lows fall back to the 20s Friday morning.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says the cold weather will stick around Friday with highs only reaching the 40s.

High pressure will slide to the east Saturday shifting winds out of the south with highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will be back in the 70s Sunday with the chance for a few showers. Spring is just 16 days away!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5