Convicted rapist living in US illegally deported from Maryland, ICE says

The Brief ICE deported a convicted rapist from El Salvador who had been living in the U.S. illegally, officials say. Ruben Hernandez‑Lainez was arrested in Maryland in 2023 and convicted of rape and assault. Officials say his removal followed a final order from an immigration judge in January.



A convicted rapist from El Salvador who was living in the United States illegally has been deported after serving time in a Frederick County detention center, federal officials said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said 29‑year‑old Ruben Alonso Hernandez‑Lainez entered the country illegally in 2021. Border Patrol encountered him in 2022 but released him.

He was arrested in May 2023 by Frederick Police on rape and assault charges. Hernandez‑Lainez was later convicted of second‑degree rape and second‑degree assault and sentenced to three years and four months in prison, with all but 18 months suspended. He was also placed on five years of supervised probation.

Ruben Alonso Hernandez-Lainez (ICE)

An immigration judge issued a final removal order on Jan. 20, 2026, and ICE deported him on Jan. 30.

"ICE could only arrest and remove this criminal illegal alien thanks to our 287(g) partnership with Frederick County," said ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall in a press release.

Under the 287(g) program, local police can question immigrants in custody and hold them for possible deportation, according to the Associated Press.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a law earlier this month prohibiting immigration enforcement agreements between local jurisdictions and the federal government.