Man killed in Maryland barn fire believed to be 'The Wire' actor Bobby J. Brown

The Brief A 62-year-old man was killed in a barn fire in Chaptico, Md., on Tuesday. The victim is believed to be star of "The Wire," Bobby J. Brown. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the man, but Brown's daughter reportedly spoke to TMZ, saying her father died from smoke inhalation after being caught in a barn fire.



The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a 62-year-old man died in a barn fire at his home in Chaptico, Md.

It's believed that the victim was actor Bobby J. Brown, who starred on "The Wire," according to FOX News.

FOX reports that Brown's talent agent, Dr. Albert Bramante, shared a statement following Brown's sudden death.

"Bobby J. Brown was a uniquely talented actor and a man of great character. From his deep roots as a Golden Gloves champion to his impactful performances on screen, Bobby brought an unmistakable authenticity to everything he did," the statement read. "He was a dedicated professional and a true joy to represent. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

According to TMZ, Brown's daughter said her father died from smoke inhalation after being caught in the barn fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office put out a press release on Wednesday saying that a barn fire claimed the life of a 62-year-old man on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Officials say just after 10:00 p.m., firefighters with Leornardtown, Mechanicsville, and several other nearby fire departments responded to 36111 Roosevelt Boulevard for a reported barn fire with entrapment.

Callers said a barn was on fire, and a person was trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, they found the 50-by-100-foot barn nearly fully engulfed in fire. Family members on scene confirmed that one individual was still inside.

After firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, they found a male victim dead inside the barn.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the victim had gone into the barn to try to jump-start a car before asking a family member on the property for a fire extinguisher.

When she went outside, the fire had quickly spread throughout the barn. Officials say she tried to reach the 62-year-old victim but sustained burns to her hands and later had to be taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

The victim was found near the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by fire department personnel.

Preliminarily, he had been identified as the 62-year-old homeowner. Confirmation of his identity and the official cause of death will be released after the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore conducts an autopsy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and local law enforcement.