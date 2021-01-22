Chilly Friday with highs in the 40s; dry but cold weekend

The sun is back today and so is that blustery wind!

You may not notice the stronger 30 mph wind gusts until the afternoon, but that means 'feels like' temperatures are in the 30s most of the day. Actual temperatures should be in the mid to upper 40s.

It will be very cold overnight under clear skies, with temperatures in the low-to-mid-20s and wind chills in the teens.

A trend toward colder temperatures in the 30s begins Saturday and continues into next week. A storm approaching from the Tennessee Valley on Monday has us on alert for a wintry mix that could linger into Tuesday.

