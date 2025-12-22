WATCH: Firetruck catches fire inside firehouse

A firetruck at a station in St. Mary's County caught on fire early Monday morning, per officials.

What we know:

Early on December 22 at the Station 9 firehouse of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, members were alerted to the smell of smoke.

Firefighters discovered a fire on one of the firetrucks, Tower 9, which was parked at the station. The fire was caught on camera.

The fire was brought under control quickly.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the fire originated from the shoreline plug, which is used to maintain a battery charge while the apparatus is parked.

"We believe an electrical short in the plug or its connection caused the fire. The incident resulted in minor damage to the tower, including damage to one of the tires," according to BDVFD.

"This incident serves as an important reminder to regularly inspect all electrical components associated with onboard battery charging systems. Ensuring that shoreline connections, cords, and chargers are in good working order is essential for the safety of both personnel and equipment."

The backstory:

This isn't the first time something has happened like this, according to BDVFD.

In 2001, the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad's station was in a fire caused by a similar electrical issue.