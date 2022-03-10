Chilly, dry Thursday with highs in the 50s

A dry day is on tap but it may take a while for the clouds to depart on our Thursday. FOX 5's Sue Palka says sunshine looks possible by afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 40s to low-50s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Friday looks promising for outdoor plans with plenty of sunshine and a bump up in afternoon temperatures as we head close to 60.

If you have Saturday plans, keep an eye on the forecast. It looks like another round of chilly rain arrives early and it may mix with or change to snow before ending. At this time models even show potential for some accumulation especially north and west of D.C.

Temperatures will be dropping through the 30s Saturday afternoon heading into a blustery and cold night with temperatures crashing into the low-to-mid 20s.

Sunday is bright but blustery and very brisk.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5