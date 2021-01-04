Chilly, dry Monday with highs in the 40s; eyes on possible late week winter storm system

It's a pretty quiet start to the first full workweek of the New Year week with some chilly morning temperatures Monday.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says some of you may see some early patchy fog -- but for the most part it's sun and clouds with a few early day sunny breaks before more clouds move in this afternoon. Highs Monday close to seasonable in the low to mid-40s and light winds from the Northwest 5-10 mph.

No major warm-up expected this week but keeping a close eye on Friday as a coastal system could bring us some showers and/or a wintry mix. It's still too early to call but stay weather alert as the FOX 5 Weather Team continues to monitor it.

In the meantime most of the week is either mostly sunny or partly cloudy with a pretty calm weather pattern.

