Chilly, cloudy Thursday with highs in the 40s; all eyes on weekend winter weather

The forecast today is quiet and much more comfortable in the temperature department. Temperatures are chilly but not bitter cold early this morning and should rise to the mid-40s this afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

We have some sunshine this morning but clouds will increase through the day ahead of a weak frontal boundary.

Friday is brighter with a bit of a blustery wind but temperatures head for the mid-40s again. Arctic air returns on Friday night when we head for the teens overnight and wake up to a very cold but dry Saturday.

Looking ahead to Sunday and the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, we are monitoring an increasing winter storm threat that may have s high impact on the mid-Atlantic. The timing is Sunday PM into Monday AM. There are questions about the track of our next storm which will determine if it delivers snow, rain, ice or all of the above. The details should become clearer in the next 24-36 hours. If you have travel plans for the weekend, you’ll want to get frequent updates as the forecast may change.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5