Chilly, cloudy and dry Monday as winter threat passes south of DC region

Snow lovers will have to wait a bit longer for their wish to come true. The storm system that we've been keeping an eye on for early this week will not impact our region after all.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says the updated European Model has the system exiting the coast well south of the D.C. region. There is a very slight chance of some precipitation across lower southern Maryland and central Virginia -- but it would be minimal if it happens at all.

The latest American Model has Tuesday's storm system still bringing some snow/mix over the mountains but remaining dry elsewhere. Don't expect any sunshine Monday as the system will bring plenty of clouds to our region.

Later in the week a cold front will bring us some brisk, cold air over the weekend and possibly snow showers to the mountain areas.

