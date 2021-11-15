Chilly, breezy Monday with highs in the 50s

It will be a chilly and breezy Monday across the D.C. region with highs in the low-50s.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we could see gusty winds today that at times could exceed 30 miles per hour.

Expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s overnight into Tuesday. Look for warmer temperatures later this week with highs in the 60s on Wednesday and highs in the 70s Thursday.

