Breezy Tuesday with highs in the 40s; colder air and possible weekend snow ahead

A breezy Tuesday with some peaks of sunshine this afternoon before some very cold air moves into the D.C. region later this evening.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we can expect highs in the 40s today. Cold air will spill into the area later tonight bringing much colder temperatures this evening. Wednesday wind chills will be in the single digits to start the morning with highs falling into the 20s.

All eyes are on a potential weekend storm that could bring snowfall to the region this Saturday. Take a look at Mike's forecast as he tracks the storm.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5