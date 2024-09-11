Trump, Harris clash over economy in heated debate, political strategists weigh in

The first question of Tuesday's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris centered around an issue high on voters' minds — the economy.

"I was raised as a middle-class kid, and I am the only person on this stage with a plan to lift up the middle-class and working people of America. I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that’s why I have a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy," Harris said.

Trump countered with his record. "I built one of the greatest economies in the history of the world, and I’m going to build it again. It's going to be bigger, better, and stronger, but they’re destroying our economy. They have no idea what a good economy is. Their oil policies, every single policy. And remember, she is Biden. She’s trying to get away from Biden."

Related article

Conservative strategist Armen Kurdian weighed in on "The Final 5," noting the difference between reading the debate’s transcript and watching the performance.

"If you read the transcript, you’d clearly say Donald won. But when you watch the debate, you might not be so sure. Trump had a lot more substance, but he came across a little angry, while Harris got more confident as the debate went on," Kurdian said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and former US President Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Democrat Kamala Harris opened her Expand

Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff, however, had a different take.

"I think Kamala Harris had the performance of a lifetime," he said. Trump lost the plot 15 minutes in. Harris has been defying expectations for months, and tonight was no different."