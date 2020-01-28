Lakers to face Portland Trail Blazers in first home game since Kobe Bryant's tragic death
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play their first game at Staples Center, also known as “The house that Kobe Bryant built,” since the death of the retired NBA superstar and global icon.
Congressman introduces Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act
U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act Thursday, which would require the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen federal safety standards for helicopters.
Artist creates 115-foot portrait of Kobe Bryant in grass on softball field
One of the more creative tributes to Kobe Bryant can be found in the outfield of a Bay Area softball field.
NBA changing All-Star Game format, adding a Kobe tribute
The NBA said there will be multiple tributes to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in Sunday’s helicopter crash throughout All-Star weekend, including the showcase game on Feb. 16.
Shaq to donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of helicopter crash victims
"Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life," Shaq wrote on Twitter.
LA County coroner's office officially IDs remaining helicopter crash victims
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, through the use of DNA and fingerprints, has identified all nine of the victims who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, announced on Wednesday evening.
Vanessa Bryant posts statement on deaths of Kobe, Gianna
Vanessa Bryant released a statement on her Instagram account addressing the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.
Stunning mural honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on basketball court in Philippines
A massive mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna covers the floor of an outdoor basketball court in the Philippines after their tragic deaths.
ESPN anchor's touching tribute to Kobe Bryant goes viral
The video took off on social media, garnering thousands of retweets and likes. The hashtag #GirlDad also started trending on the social media platform.
Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene
Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.
NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by voluntarily retiring his numbers
NBA players Spencer Dinwiddie and Terrence Ross have switched their jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant's life.
Kobe Bryant: Athletes reflect on NBA legend’s push for equality and opportunity in women’s sports
Kobe Bryant was a legend on and off the court - especially as he focused more on pushing for equality and opportunity in women's sports.
Patrick Ewing remembers Kobe Bryant as a 'fierce competitor'
At a news conference held before Georgetown basketball’s Tuesday game against Butler, head coach Patrick Ewing shared his grief over the sudden loss of his former rival, Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter.
Public's help sought in federal investigation of deadly chopper crash that killed all nine onboard
Authorities sought the public’s help in the federal investigation of the deadly chopper crash that killed all nine aboard including Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Shaquille O'Neal expresses grief over Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm not doing well. I'm sick'
Shaquille O'Neal mourned the life of his former teammate Kobe Bryant during a recent interview on "The Big Podcast With Shaq."
Federal officials investigate deadly helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant
Federal authorities began an investigation at sunrise Monday following the deadly Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, longtime baseball coach John Altobelli, and six others.
‘He was one of the few people I would trust with my life’: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash remembered
New details are beginning to emerge about the pilot who was flying a luxury helicopter in a flight that would end his life, along with the lives of Kobe Bryant, three children and four parents.
Bad Bunny pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with ‘6 Rings’ song
The Latino superstar, who is considered a pioneer of Latin trap music, released the two-minute track on SoundCloud late Monday night.
Pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog before crash
Authorities say the veteran pilot of a helicopter that crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.
UConn, Gianna Bryant’s dream school, honors late teen with team jersey: 'Forever a Husky'
Kobe Bryant had previously said his daughter was “hell bent” on playing for UConn and one day for the WNBA.