NBA changing All-Star Game format, adding a Kobe tribute

NBA changing All-Star Game format, adding a Kobe tribute

The NBA said there will be multiple tributes to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in Sunday’s helicopter crash throughout All-Star weekend, including the showcase game on Feb. 16.

Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene

Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene

Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.  