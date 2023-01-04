Bryan Kohberger case: Knife sheath points to possible target, experts say
The tan leather knife sheath found next to the bodies of two slain University of Idaho students could indicate that the killer targeted them, according to a forensic expert.
Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's car is seen on camera driving near the crime scene at 4:04 a.m. and leaving at 4:20 a.m., an affidavit says.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
The roommate — one of two who survived the attack — faced swift backslash after it was revealed in an affidavit Thursday that she awoke Nov. 13 and looked directly at the alleged murderer as he fled, then locked herself in her bedroom.
The white sedan: How police tracked down the suspect in Idaho murders
Authorities say a key piece of evidence in the case of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November turned out to be surveillance footage showing a white sedan driving past the victims' home.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger changed license plate five days after student slayings
The suspect in the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students switched his license plate five days after his car was spotted near the crime scene, according to state records and a newly unsealed case filing.
Idaho killings: What's next for suspect Bryan Kohberger
A judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with the media.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge.