Newborn elephant at National Zoo gets her name

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo says its newest arrival, a female Asian elephant born earlier this month, now officially has a name.

Zoo officials say the calf, Nhi Linh, was born Feb. 2, becoming the first elephant born at the zoo in nearly 25 years.

A female Asian elephant calf was born Feb. 2 to mother Nhi Linh and father Spike at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian)

Her name, chosen through a public vote, means "spirit blossom" in Vietnamese.

Keepers say the past few weeks have brought both challenges and encouraging progress as they work toward their goal of helping Nhi Linh bond with her mother and grow up within her multigenerational herd.