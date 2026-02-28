DC, Maryland, Virginia leaders react, MPD increases vigilance after US strikes on Iran

The Brief MPD says there are no credible threats to D.C. following U.S. military strikes on Iran. Local lawmakers in Maryland and Virginia are split on the president’s decision. Debate is growing over congressional authorization and national security strategy.



As tensions escalate in the Middle East following U.S. military strikes on Iran, officials across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region say they are monitoring for any local impact.

MPD: No known threats to D.C.

In a public statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said it is closely monitoring events unfolding in Iran and coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

"At this time, there are no known threats to DC," the department said. "We are prepared to increase our presence as needed."

Police urged residents to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity by calling 911 in an emergency or contacting MPD’s Real Time Crime Center at 202-727-9099. Tips can also be submitted online.

Officials emphasized that increased awareness is standard protocol during international conflicts.

Virginia Republicans back US action against Iran

Virginia GOP lawmakers representing the Commonwealth voiced support for the U.S. strikes on Iranian targets, framing the action as necessary to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear capabilities and defend American interests.

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02) posted on X that "The American military remains the greatest in the world" and supported President Trump’s decision to attack Iran’s facilities, saying Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons and urging Tehran not to retaliate against U.S. forces or citizens worldwide.

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA-06) also backed the strikes on X, echoing similar sentiments that decisive action was constitutionally appropriate and necessary to counter long-term threats from a nuclear Iran.

These comments reflect a common theme among Virginia Republican leaders in support of the U.S. and allied military actions, even as debate continues over congressional authorization and long-term strategy in the Middle East.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ MANAMA, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 28: Smoke rises after Iran carried out a missile strike on the main headquarters of the U.S. Navyâs 5th Fleet in Manama in retaliation against US-Israeli attacks, in Bahrain February 28, 2026. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Maryland senator calls for War Powers vote

U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) sharply criticized President Trump’s decision to launch strikes, accusing him of bypassing Congress.

"The President said he would end wars — not start them. He lied," Alsobrooks said in a statement.

She urged lawmakers to return to Washington to vote on Senator Tim Kaine’s War Powers Resolution, arguing that the Constitution gives Congress — not the president — the authority to declare war.

Virginia lawmakers push back

Congressman Don Beyer (D-Va.) also condemned the strikes, calling the move "not smart," "not legal," and "not in our national interest."

Beyer warned of risks to U.S. service members, citizens and allies, and said the president had not received congressional authorization for military action.

"The Constitution is clear that only Congress has the power to declare war," Beyer said, calling for a vote on the Khanna-Massie War Powers Resolution in the House.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a longtime advocate for limiting unauthorized military engagement, described the strikes as "a colossal mistake" and urged the Senate to vote on his bipartisan War Powers Resolution to block further U.S. hostilities against Iran.

"These strikes are a colossal mistake," Kaine said, arguing that Congress must weigh in before the country enters another conflict.

Regional law enforcement monitoring

While D.C. police say there are no credible threats at this time, regional agencies traditionally increase coordination during periods of international instability.

Law enforcement officials in the region have said in past conflicts that precautionary patrol adjustments are common near diplomatic facilities, religious institutions and other high-profile locations.

Authorities are urging residents throughout the DMV to report suspicious activity while stressing there is no immediate danger.