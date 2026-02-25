These 3 Maryland cities rank in the 2026 'Top 5 Most Diverse Cities in America'

The Brief A new national report ranks the most diverse cities in America for 2026. Several Maryland communities placed near the top of the list. The study compared more than 500 cities across five key diversity categories.



A new national analysis of more than 500 U.S. cities finds that three of the top five most diverse communities in America are in Maryland.

What we know:

WalletHub’s 2026 Most Diverse Cities in America report examined more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities.

Three Maryland communities landed in the top five overall.

Silver Spring ranked No. 1 in the country. Gaithersburg followed at No. 2, and Germantown placed No. 4.

Arlington, Texas ranked third, and Houston rounded out the top five.

The report compared cities across five major diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious.

By the numbers:

The study highlighted several key findings nationwide:

Germantown, Maryland recorded the highest racial and ethnic diversity in the country — four times higher than Hialeah, Florida, which ranked lowest in that category.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota had the highest income diversity, 2.1 times higher than Hockessin, Delaware.

West Valley City, Utah showed the highest industry diversity, 2.8 times higher than Rochester, Minnesota.

Hialeah, Florida had the highest occupational diversity, 3.1 times higher than Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Why you should care:

WalletHub researchers say diverse cities often benefit from a broader mix of perspectives, skills and cultural experiences, which can support economic growth and social development.

The report aims to highlight cities where residents experience the greatest mix of demographic, economic and cultural backgrounds.

Top 10 most diverse cities in America for 2026

According to WalletHub, the top 10 most diverse cities in the U.S. are:

Silver Spring, Maryland

Gaithersburg, Maryland

Arlington, Texas

Germantown, Maryland

Houston, Texas

New York, New York

Danbury, Connecticut

Charlotte, North Carolina

Los Angeles, California

Orlando, Florida

What's next:

The full rankings, including placements for other Maryland communities and cities nationwide, are available in WalletHub’s 2026 report.