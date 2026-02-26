Loudoun County Public Schools maintenance worker charged in crash that killed student

The Brief A Loudoun County Public Schools maintenance worker has been charged in a crash that left a student dead. The victim was a 20-year-old returning student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn. The suspect is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian — a class one misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both



A maintenance worker with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged in a fatal crash that left a student dead.

The victim was a student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.

What we know:

Following an extensive investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, and in consultation with the Loudoun County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, 58-year-old Dale Whitney Taylor was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

This is a class one misdemeanor. If convicted, Taylor could face up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.

Taylor was released on a summons.

The backstory:

On the morning of Jan. 13, a student was struck by a vehicle near Stone Bridge High School.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Calina Yu, of Ashburn. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the driver who hit her is an employee of Loudoun County Public Schools, and was also in an LCPS maintenance vehicle.

Emergency responders, including paramedics and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.

The school reported that the student had died later that day.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Stone Bridge High School released a statement on Thursday, saying:

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy for our entire school community. We continue to hold the student’s family, friends, and all those impacted in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

While we cannot comment on specific personnel matters, we can share that the employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Our focus remains on supporting our students, staff, and families as they continue to process this loss."