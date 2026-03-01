Patient rescued from shaft inside DC hospital: officials
article
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man suffered serious injuries after officials say he jumped down a hospital shaft in Washington, D.C., early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to a confined space rescue at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Irving Street just after 4 a.m.
Fire officials say a patient jumped 20 feet down an interior utility shaft, landing feet first.
The rescue operation took 70 minutes, and firefighters had to breach a wall to reach the patient, who suffered serious injuries.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release further details about the incident.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by DC Fire and EMS.