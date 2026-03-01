Expand / Collapse search

Patient rescued from shaft inside DC hospital: officials

Published  March 1, 2026 9:55am EST
Washington, D.C.
    • A man was rescued from a hospital shaft in DC early Sunday morning.
    • Officials say the man jumped down 20 feet, landing on his feet.
    • He suffered serious injuries.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man suffered serious injuries after officials say he jumped down a hospital shaft in Washington, D.C., early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a confined space rescue at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Irving Street just after 4 a.m.

Fire officials say a patient jumped 20 feet down an interior utility shaft, landing feet first.

The rescue operation took 70 minutes, and firefighters had to breach a wall to reach the patient, who suffered serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release further details about the incident.

