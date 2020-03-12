XFL halts regular-season games amid coronavirus concerns

The XFL announced Thursday night that it is halting all regular-season games as the nation tries to slow the spread of COVID-19 – or, the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

The DC Defenders’ league indicated that all players will be paid despite the move, and that all ticket holders will receive refunds or credit toward future games.

The XFL cancelations follow a host of sports disruptions – including the NBA and the NHL suspending all games, and the cancelation of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Complete coronavirus coverage

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that it will shut down spring training and that the start of the regular season could be delayed.