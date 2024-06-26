Wizards pick Alexandre Sarr second overall in 2024 NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards drafted Alexandre Sarr with the second overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

Sarr, a center from France, last played for the Australian National Basketball League’s Perth Wildcats, where he averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Alex Sarr (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted second overall by the Washington Wizards during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brookl Expand

ESPN pegged Sarr as a possible first-overall pick for the Atlanta Hawks in April, but they opted for fellow Frenchman Zaccharie Richicher on Wednesday instead.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ French basketball player Alexandre Sarr of the Perth Wildcats practices before playing against the Tasmania Jackjumpers during an Australian National Basketball League game at Perth Arena in Perth on March 8, 2024. (Photo by COLIN MURTY / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by COLIN MURTY/AFP via Getty Images)

The news of Sarr’s selection came shortly after the Wizards traded forward Deni Avdija to the Portland Trailblazers – moments before the draft.

Sarr joins the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels and the Nationals’ Dylan Crews as recent second-overall picks to land in Washington.