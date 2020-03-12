Washington Wizards to self-quarantine amid growing coronavirus fears

The Washington Wizards have advised players, coaches and basketball operations personnel to self-quarantine for the next several days due to growing coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, the team said the decision was made with an abundance of caution due to the team’s recent game schedule, which saw them play at Utah on Feb. 29 and against New York on March 10.

The NBA suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. The move came hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

"Players, coaches and basketball operations staff who exhibit or develop flu-like symptoms will be tested for COVID-19, read the statement from the team. "The Wizards and Monumental Sports and Entertainment will continue to monitor the situation with an emphasis on ensuring the health and safety of our fans, employees and players."