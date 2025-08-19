Washington Wizards legend John Wall announces NBA retirement after 11 seasons

The Brief John Wall, an 11-year NBA veteran, has officially announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA). Wall spent the majority of his career with the Washington Wizards, where he was a five-time All-Star and was named to the All-NBA third team in 2017. The former Wizards star played his final season with the Los Angeles Clippers, coming off the bench for the first time since his rookie year.



NBA veteran and Washington Wizards legend John Wall has announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association after an 11-year career that will live endearingly in the memories of DC basketball fans indefinitely.

What we know:

Wall, who played the majority of his career with the Washington Wizards, averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game throughout his career, according to records from the NBA. During his time with the Wizards, Wall was named an All-Star five times, was selected to the All-NBA third team in 2017 and finished seventh in MVP voting that same year.

A ruptured Achilles tendon in 2019 ultimately derailed his career trajectory. Wall was only 28 at the time and was on pace for another All-NBA appearance, averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds, according to StatMuse. He was only able to play 32 games that season.

After the injury, he was traded to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. Wall averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 40 games with the Rockets. However, he would be unable to hit those same career-highs again, as he was nagged by lingering pain from the injury.

Wall's final stint in the NBA was with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season. He averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Wizards gave John Wall his flowers in a post on X, saying "One of our franchise all-time greats. The definition of an era. A lasting legacy. A forever Wizard. Congratulations on your retirement, @JohnWall 💙."

It is expected that Wall will have his number retired in Washington, and his number two will forever hang in the rafters, symbolizing the joy and passion he brought to the court, according to Sports Illustrated.

His legacy in the hearts of D.C. sports fans is secure for decades to come.