Washington wideout Terry McLaurin still absent as contract conversations stall

The Brief Commanders star wide receiver has yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension. McLaurin has skipped Washington's mandatory mini-camp in search of a new deal. McLaurin is in the final year of his contract and turns 30 in September.



Washington Commanders’ star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has reached a contract impasse with the team, openly expressing his frustration and uncertainty about participating in training camp as negotiations stall.

"It’s kind of hard to see how I step on the field" without getting a new deal done.

What we know:

McLaurin, a mainstay and leader for the Commanders’ offense, is entering the final year of his three-year, $68 million extension and has skipped all offseason training activities and mandatory mini-camp, seeking a new deal that reflects his production and current market value among elite NFL receivers.

His $15.5 million base salary for the upcoming season lags behind the lucrative extensions recently awarded to peers such as the Jets’ Garrett Wilson.

The standoff comes at a critical juncture for both parties. The Commanders are aiming to capitalize on last season’s NFC Championship Game appearance, and McLaurin’s absence from offseason activities could hinder team chemistry as they prepare for another playoff push.

While some league insiders believe both sides still have time to reach a compromise before the regular season, the current lack of substantive negotiations has fans and analysts alike hoping for developments.

What they're saying:

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McLaurin was candid about his dissatisfaction with the current state of negotiations.

"Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating," McLaurin said. "I’ve wanted to continue my career here, created my life here. My wife and I bought our first home here, so this is somewhere where I’ve always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out is disappointing."

McLaurin revealed that he is undecided on whether he will report when Commanders veterans are scheduled to return to training camp next week.

"I think that’s the disappointing part, where I was hoping up until this point that things would clear up more than they have," he said. "I haven’t made that decision yet. I just want to see how the rest of this week goes and take it day by day from there."

McLaurin is already subject to more than $104,000 in fines for skipping mandatory mini-camp in June.

Team officials have stated that initial discussions began as early as March; however, McLaurin said no negotiations have taken place over the past month.

The Commanders have not commented on the negotiations other than general manager Adam Peters stressing in the offseason that they wanted to extend McLaurin's deal.

Big picture view:

McLaurin turns 30 in September, an age when receivers' production often starts to decline, which provides reason for teams to be hesitant in inking heavy long-term contracts. But the wide receiver is just entering his seventh season, coming off arguably his most productive year with a career-best 13 TDs, the second most in the NFL, while hauling in 82 passes for 1,096 yards.

Despite now being one of the older wideouts in the league, McLaurin hasn’t missed a game since 2020.

"People making it seem like I need to start getting fitted for a walker and a cane," McLaurin said. "My game is going to mature in a great way."

As training camp looms, McLaurin’s contract saga is certain to remain a central storyline in Washington.

The outcome will not only impact the Commanders’ on-field prospects but also serve as a bellwether for the franchise’s future approach to rewarding its cornerstone players.