Washington Football Team, Baltimore Ravens won’t allow fans at next game amid COVID-19 concerns

The Washington Football Team is joining the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles in not having fans at its next game, Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A general view as the Baltimore Ravens play against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 4, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Football Team did not host fans during the game. (Photo by Patric Expand

The team says in a statement it has been monitoring the virus situation with local and Maryland state authorities and "take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time."

Washington plays its home games in Landover, Maryland. It allowed 3,000 fans for its last home game.

