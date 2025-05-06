Washington Capitals face Carolina Hurricanes for Round 2 Game 1 NHL Playoffs

The Washington Capitals return to the ice Tuesday night to play host to the Carolina Hurricanes in the teams' opening tilt of their second round match-up.

What we know:

The Capitals are coming off of an extended period of rest after wrapping up their opening round match-up with the Montreal Candiens last Wednesday night. A series Washington won 4-1.

The Caps and Canes split the season series 2-2, with Washington winning the most recent game, 5-4 on April 10.

Big picture view:

This series marks the second time Washington and Carolina have met in the playoffs. In 2019, Carolina came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits and took game 7 of the 2019 series in double overtime. The puck drops on the 2025 edition Tuesday night at Capital One at 7 p.m.