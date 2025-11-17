Expand / Collapse search

Virginia Tech reportedly looking to hire James Franklin as next head coach

By
Updated  November 17, 2025 6:07pm EST
Sports
FOX 5 DC
article

Penn State's head coach James Franklin reacts following an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

The Brief

    • Virginia Tech is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Penn State football Head Coach James Franklin.
    • Franklin will replace Brent Pry, who was fired earlier this year following a 0-3 start to Virginia Tech's season.
    • Penn State fired Head Coach James Franklin following the team's loss to Northwestern last month.

BLACKSBURG, VA. - Virginia Tech is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Penn State football Head Coach James Franklin, according to ESPN. 

The sports network says that a deal is expected to come down soon, and that Franklin will serve as the school's next head coach. 

What we know:

Assuming the deal goes through, Franklin will replace Brent Pry, who was fired earlier this year following a 0-3 start to Virginia Tech's season. 

Following Pry's firing, Virginia Tech's Board of Visitors announced that it was planning to add $229 million to the school's athletics budget through 2029; this was partially done to lure bigger names to the school's coaching staff, as ESPN notes.  

Penn State fires Franklin 

The backstory:

Penn State fired Head Coach James Franklin following the team's loss to Northwestern last month. He also previously served as the head coach at Vanderbilt. 

Franklin went 128-60 between the two schools over 15 seasons, according to ESPN. He's reportedly won more than 68% of the games he's coached and led Penn State to the semifinals of the 2024 College Football Playoffs and helped them win a Big Ten Championship in 2016. 

According to the details of Franklin's contract with Penn State, the school still owes Franklin $49 million, but depending on what Virginia Tech offers the coach, that figure could change. 

The Source: Information in this article was sourced from ESPN, the Fiesta Sports Foundation and FOX 29 Philadelphia. 

SportsVirginia