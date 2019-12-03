The 3-9 Washington Redskins could still make the playoffs if this happens

article

With a record of 3-9, one would assume the Washington Redskins would have no shot at making the playoffs – but they’re not mathematically eliminated from playoffs.

So you’re telling us there’s a chance?

Well, technically Washington isn’t eliminated from the playoffs but what would need to transpire over the remainder of the season for them to make it would be close to a miracle.

Here’s what would need to happen:

- First, the Redskins would need to win out all its remaining games and finish with a 7-9 record.

- Second, the Dallas Cowboys would need to lose out all its remaining games and finish with a 6-10 record.

- Third, the Philadelphia Eagles would need to go 1-3 in their remaining four games with their only win being over the Cowboys.

It would also be a tremendous feat seeing that the Redskins face Aaron Rodgers and the 9-3 Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Lambeau Field.

