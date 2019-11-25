Dwayne Haskins misses final snap celebrating with selfie after Redskins come back to beat Lions

article

Dwayne Haskins picked up his first NFL victory but inexplicably didn't take the final snap in victory formation.

Haskins was celebrating the Washington Redskins' 19-16 comeback win over the Detroit Lions by taking a selfie with a fan who was in the first row. The only problem: The game wasn't quite over, and backup Case Keenum went on the field to kneel down and run out the clock in Washington's second win of the season.

"I was so hype I think I broke a water bottle," Haskins said. "I look up and we were in victory (formation) and said, `Oh, I thought the game was over with already.' But I'll get it next time."

The rookie quarterback made his share of mistakes on the field -- and forgetting to get back on the field -- during an ugly game against the Lions, but he was there when the Redskins needed him most. Haskins was able to brush off a wrist injury that contributed to some overthrows and the bad look of missing the final play in large part because he guided Washington into field-goal range to finally get in the win column.

"Closer -- it's what I do," Haskins said.

The 15th overall draft pick was 13 of 29 for 156 yards and an interception and could approach it like all's well that ends well after Dustin Hopkins connected on a 39-yard field goal with 16 seconds left and the Redskins snapped a four-game skid and won their first game at home in 13 months.

Haskins scrambled for 11 yards and completed passes of 5 yards to Kelvin Harmon and 17 to Terry McLaurin to set up Hopkins' go-ahead field goal. Cornerback Fabian Moreau's interception of Jeff Driskel -- the third thrown by the Lions quarterback -- got the Redskins (2-9) the ball back with 2 seconds left and set in motion the weird ending that confused even interim coach Bill Callahan.

"We were looking for him," Callahan said. "I think he thought the game was over. I think he thought it was over. I'll have to find out a little bit more."

Haskins drew criticism for overthrowing McLaurin and other wide-open receivers, and Washington had to settle for a field goal each time. He said his right wrist was pretty banged up, but responded "I'm good" when asked to elaborate.

The Lions (3-7-1) lost their fourth in a row.

"I absolutely hate losing," Detroit coach Matt Patricia said. "I can't stand it."

