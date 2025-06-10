Terry McLaurin seeks new deal: Absent from Commanders mandatory minicamp

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will miss mandatory minicamp after demanding a new contract for the 2025 season.

What we know:

McLaurin, the 29-year-old standout receiver, is entering his final year of his three-year, $68.2 million contract signed in 2022.

Starting Tuesday, the Commanders will conduct a three-day minicamp in Ashburn, VA, which is a time for players and coaches to come together as a full team. With the practice being mandatory, veteran players are required to attend.

Big picture view:

While McLaurin holds out of minicamp, the Commanders executives are left with a tall task at hand. If not signed, the team will lose an important piece to their puzzle of success.

According to ESPN stats, McLaurin accounts for the majority of the team’s receiving yards and has led all Commanders receivers with 1,000-plus yards in the past five seasons.

The veteran wide receiver is worthy of a new contract, as he played a key role in the emergence of star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has taken the league by storm.

What they're saying:

In a recent Commanders press conference, Daniels spoke about McLaurin’s value as a teammate.

"Me and Terry have a good relationship outside of football," Daniels said. "He has to handle what he has to handle. That does not change anything. He is still part of our brotherhood."



