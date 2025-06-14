T.J. Oshie retiring from Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals Forward T.J. Oshie has announced that he’s making a big career change, retiring from the team after nine seasons. FOX 5’s Shirin Rajaee was live as he shared the news.

The announcement:

It was a beautiful day on the Georgetown Waterfront but a bitter-sweet one for Capitals fans as Oshie announced that he’s retiring.

It’s hard to believe it was seven years ago that the Caps lifted the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history after they secured a win over the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Following the win, Oshie and the team went swimming in the fountains two days after their Stanley Cup win.

But the 38-year-old has been a cornerstone of the Washington Capitals since joining the team in 2015.

Oshie has battled injuries in recent seasons, his back injury kept him from playing in the 2024–2025 NHL season.

What they're saying:

"What’s best for him, what’s best for his career, totally gave his heart and soul. For what he’s done for the caps, and for team USA.That's awesome," one fan told FOX 5.

"I didn’t really get to see him play in his prime, but he’s really the heart of the team," said another.

There’s also a $10,000 donation check from Monumental Sports and Entertainment to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.

It’s in honor of Oshie's father, Tim or Coach Oshie, as many called him. He had Alzheimer's and died in 2021.