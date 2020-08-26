Report offers more lurid details on Washington Football Team’s alleged history of harassment, abuse

A new Washington Post article released Wednesday morning is providing more details on an alleged history of sexual harassment within the Washington Football Team's organization.

According to the Post, “more than 100” interviews with current and former employees details over two decades of women facing marginalization, discrimination and exploitation.

While a previous report pointed to a number of men in the organization, the new edition raises questions about owner Dan Snyder’s own conduct.

The newspaper says that a former member of lead broadcaster Larry Michael’s staff, Brad Baker, indicated that they were directed to produce a lewd video using outtakes from the “Beauties on the Beach” video.

The new video was reportedly to be generated from outtakes for “private use.”

Baker told the Post that Michael indicated the video was for Snyder.

Michael told the Post that this was not true.

In addition, a former cheerleader told the paper that, in 2004, Snyder approached her at a charity event suggested that she join his friend at a hotel so they could “get to know each other better.”

The franchise retained a high-profile attorney to investigate its organizational culture in the wake of the Washington Post’s initial report.

Twenty five women interviewed for the new piece described a toxic culture replete with sexual innuendo and unwanted advances from male employees.

You can read the entire story on the Washington Post’s website.