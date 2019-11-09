Redskins won't pay rest of Trent Williams' salary this season: report

article

Trent Williams won't play for the Redskins this season, and now it appears the Redskins won't pay him.

The Redskins will elect not to pay the remaining balance of Williams' $5.1 million base salary now that their star left tackle is on the team's non-football injury list, ESPN reports:

Williams revealed last week that a misdiagnosed tumor and ensuing distrust in the Redskins led to his lengthy holdout this season. The contract stalemate already cost the 7-time Pro Bowl tackle about $7 million.

The Redskins say they have requested a third-party review of Williams' medical care. The 1-8 team will likely look to trade Williams this offseason.

RELATED: Redskins' Trent Williams reveals cancer scare, explains holdout