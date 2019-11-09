Redskins won't pay rest of Trent Williams' salary this season: report
WASHINGTON - Trent Williams won't play for the Redskins this season, and now it appears the Redskins won't pay him.
The Redskins will elect not to pay the remaining balance of Williams' $5.1 million base salary now that their star left tackle is on the team's non-football injury list, ESPN reports:
Williams revealed last week that a misdiagnosed tumor and ensuing distrust in the Redskins led to his lengthy holdout this season. The contract stalemate already cost the 7-time Pro Bowl tackle about $7 million.
The Redskins say they have requested a third-party review of Williams' medical care. The 1-8 team will likely look to trade Williams this offseason.
