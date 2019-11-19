Pills, marijuana, 'foil with residue' found in home of Redskins safety Montae Nicholson, reports say

Pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the home of Washington Redskins player Montae Nicholson following the apparent overdose death of a 21-year-old woman there, according to reports.

The Washington Post reports - citing a search warrant - that pills, marijuana and foil with residue were located in Nicholson’s home in connection to the investigation into the death of Julia Crabbe. TMZ Sports is reporting the same information.

The Post and TMZ Sports report the search warrant does not state who the drugs or paraphernalia belonged to.

Nicholson’s manager said Crabbe and others were at Nicholson’s home when Crabbe apparently became unconscious and unresponsive.

Nicholson and another man reportedly brought Crabbe to the Inova Emergency Room-Ashburn HealthPlex on Landmark Court in Ashburn at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. TMZ reports that the search warrant states, "Hospital staff reported that Miss Crabbe appeared to be deceased during the extraction from the Nissan Armada" and that after Crabbe was removed from the vehicle, the two men "exited the area."

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 02: Washington Redskins strong safety Montae Nicholson (35) before an NFL game between the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs on October 2, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 29-20. (Photo b Expand

Nicholson’s manager previously disputed the claim that Nicholson exited the area after dropping her off, stating that the football player stayed at the hospital with Crabbe until a portion of her family arrived. Crabbe was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said indications were that Crabbe suffered from an overdose. The medical examiner’s office said the cause and manner of death were pending.

Nicholson is reportedly cooperating with investigators and has not been named as a suspect or accused of any wrongdoing.

Crabbe’s mother told FOX 5 she believes Nicholson could have handled the situation differently.

“His actions, he could have handled it differently. Would it have changed anything? We don’t know. He could have handled it differently,” she told FOX 5's Tisha Lewis.

Crabbe’s mother also gave insight into her daughter’s relationship with Nicholson.

“They were not boyfriend and girlfriend," she said. "They were simply seeing each other but there was no definition."

Crabbe reportedly worked at an area fitness club and recently deciding to pursue a career in modeling.

Nicholson, 23, was charged after video captured him in an altercation with another man at One Loudoun shopping plaza in Ashburn on Dec. 18, 2018. Charges against Nicholson in the case were dropped back in May.

A Redskins fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Nicholson played college football at Michigan State.

The Redskins previously offered this statement regarding the incident:

“We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter."