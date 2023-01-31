Quince Orchard High School quarterback Savan Briggs commits to Howard University

Quince Orchard High School senior quarterback Savan Briggs has made up his mind.

The 2x Maryland football state champion is taking his talent to Howard University in the fall. Briggs announced in late December that he received an offer from the Bison, and now the dual-threat quarterback with a 3.45 GPA is expected to officially commit Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to leading his team to an impressive 14-0 record and back-to-back state championships, Briggs also plays for the Quince Orchard Cougars basketball team.

Surrounded by coaches, friends, and supporters, Briggs will officially announce which school he will be joining live from The Museum D.C. Watch above!