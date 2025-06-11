NBA Finals Game 3 Preview: Pacers, Thunder square off — Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins in the spotlight

article

As the NBA Finals head to Indianapolis for a pivotal Game 3 between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, all eyes in the DMV will be on a familiar face: Aaron Wiggins, the University of Maryland alumnus whose breakout postseason is turning heads and fueling OKC’s title hopes.

Series So Far: High Drama, High Stakes

The opening two games in Oklahoma City delivered the intensity fans crave in June. Game 1 saw the Pacers mount a stunning fourth-quarter comeback, capped by Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch jumper to steal a 111-110 win on the road. The Thunder responded emphatically in Game 2, riding a 34-point explosion from 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a breakout performance from their bench to even the series with a 123-107 victory.

Aaron Wiggins: Maryland’s Own Making Waves

Wiggins, now in his fourth NBA season, has become a favorite in Oklahoma City for the same reason as at UMD: his ability to deliver in the clutch. After seeing limited minutes in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins was thrust into action in Game 2 of the Finals and delivered a career-defining performance. The 6'6" guard poured in 18 points, knocked down five three-pointers, and a game-high +24 plus/minus in 21 minutes off the bench as the Thunder evened the series.

Wiggins’ journey to the NBA Finals began in College Park, where he was a standout for the Terrapins. Over three seasons, he developed from a spark plug off the bench into a team leader. As a junior in 2020-21, Wiggins averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, playing a team-high 33 minutes per contest. He was known for his clutch play down the stretch, averaging nearly 18 points over the final 12 games of his college career and notching several double-doubles and high-scoring performances in Big Ten and NCAA Tournament play.

Wiggins’ versatility, defensive prowess and ability to shine in big moments made him a favorite among Terps fans and a respected leader in the locker room. He finished his Maryland career with over 1,000 points and helped the Terps capture the 2020 Big Ten Championship.

As the Finals shift to Indiana, Wiggins’ contributions off the bench could again prove decisive. His shooting and defensive versatility give the Thunder a valuable weapon against a Pacers team known for its resilience. With the series tied 1-1, expect Wiggins to play a key role as OKC looks to regain home-court advantage and move one step closer to an NBA title

What to Watch: Keys for Game 3

Home Court Pressure: The Pacers have not lost back-to-back games since early March and will be fueled by a raucous home crowd. However, they’ve led for less than two minutes in the series so far, underscoring the need for a fast start.

Bench Battle: The series has been shaped by the performance of role players. Wiggins and Alex Caruso provided a spark for OKC in Game 2, while Indiana’s Obi Toppin and others will need to answer at home.

Shooting Efficiency: Both teams have relied heavily on three-point shooting. Indiana is hitting 40% from deep in the Finals, but OKC’s ability to limit paint touches and force tough shots will be critical.

Star Power vs. Depth: While Gilgeous-Alexander has been electric, the Thunder’s depth, highlighted by Wiggins, has been a difference-maker. For Indiana, Haliburton and the supporting cast must rise to the challenge.

Game 3 Tip Off

Game 3 tips off Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. With the series hanging in the balance, expect both teams—and their unsung heroes—to leave everything on the floor in the chase for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.



