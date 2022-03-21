Nationals to retire Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11

The Washington Nationals have announced plans to retire Ryan "Mr. National" Zimmerman's No. 11 jersey.

Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner broke the news Monday during the team's spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Zimmerman, a two-time National League All-Star, becomes the first Nationals player to have his number retired by the club. Lerner said the Nats will retire Zimmerman's legendary No. 11 jersey on June 18, at a home game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The jersey retirement ceremony is part of a Ryan Zimmerman Weekend at Nationals Park, which will include a Zimmerman-themed giveaway among other commemorative events.

Mr. National was a two-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove award winner, and National League Comeback Player of the Year in 2017. Zimmerman spent his entire 17-year Major League career with the Washington Nationals. He announced his retirement in February.

He was selected fourth overall in the 2005 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Virginia and eventually became Washington’s all-time leader in nearly every offensive category. He recorded 1,846 hits while posting a career .341 on-base percentage and a .475 slugging percentage.