Nationals mark 20 years since bringing baseball back to DC

Friday marks a milestone in Washington, D.C.'s sports history as the city celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Washington Nationals.

On Nov. 22, 2004, Major League Baseball’s newest franchise took a significant step toward solidifying its home in the nation’s capital, ending a 34-year absence of professional baseball in the city.

The announcement took place in the Main Hall of Union Station, where then-District Mayor Anthony A. Williams and team president Tony Tavares revealed the Nationals’ name, team colors, and logo.

The choice of the name "Nationals" paid homage to Washington’s rich baseball heritage, which dates back to 1859 when the city was home to teams like the Nationals and Potomacs. After joining the American League in 1901, the Washington franchise became the Senators before officially adopting the Nationals name in 1905.

The Nationals will honor their 20th anniversary throughout the 2025 season, beginning with Opening Day on March 27, when they host the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets are set to go on sale in December, following the release of the team’s promotional calendar.

The return of baseball to Washington was no small feat. For decades, Major League Baseball and the city had a fraught relationship. Washington was home to three previous MLB franchises, but two relocated in search of more lucrative opportunities. Following the departure of the expansion Senators to Texas in 1971, the nation’s pastime seemed to fade from the capital’s consciousness, overshadowed by the dominance of the Washington Redskins, who won four NFC championships and three Super Bowls during that era.

The tide began to turn when the struggling Montreal Expos, managed by MLB, sought a new home in the early 2000s. Against stiff competition from other cities, Washington emerged as the chosen destination, bringing baseball back to the District. The Nationals have since become a cornerstone of the community, culminating in their 2019 World Series victory.

The Nationals’ return to Washington not only rekindled a love for baseball but also cemented the sport’s place in a city with a deep, if complicated, connection to the game. As fans look ahead to the upcoming season, the team’s two-decade journey serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of baseball in the nation’s capital.