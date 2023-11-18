Nationals hold auditions for the 2024 Racing Presidents

Have you ever wondered who is inside the Racing Presidents at Washington Nationals games? Here's how they get chosen.

The Washington Nationals held auditions for the Racing Presidents on Saturday morning at the Washington Nationals Philanthropies Youth Baseball Academy.

The candidates in attendance were chosen from online applications. Each candidate got to put on one of the presidential suits of Tom, George and Abe – Teddy was "taking the offseason to rest and bulk up," according to John Wagner, the Nationals' manager of mascots and entertainment.

At the audition, candidates had to complete two timed 40-yard dashes, two longer footraces and had to show off their best dance moves and their best victory poses.

The lucky few who get chosen to join the Racing Presidents for the 2024 season will have their debut on April 1 against the Pirates.

